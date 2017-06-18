Tippets: Strip Hard for Musky, Relocating on the Water
- You can’t strip too hard for musky, advises Justin Pickett. “Stripping large musky flies with some oomph pushes more water and causes the fly to flare and kick sideways,” Pickett writes, “giving predators like musky the broadside profile that drives them to strike.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- Relocating when conditions change is an efficient and effective strategy on the water. “Just like changing flies, switching nymphing rigs, or adding more weight,” writes Pat Burke, “it’s another tactic to be used when the fishing is tough.” Via Troutbitten.
