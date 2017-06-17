Tippets: Rubber vs. Felt, DIY Fly Floatant
- In this recent article Kris Millgate looks at the rubber vs. felt debate. She speaks with those in gear design and manufacturing, fisheries management, and guides about the issue. “If the rubber versus felt debate did anything in the name of water, it raised awareness for properly cleaning your equipment, boots soles and beyond.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Chris Cutler provides a great tutorial for DIY shake fly floatant using silica gel balls and a film canister on his blog, Living Fly Legacy. Read more here.
