Tim Mosolf: Life on the Water

Montana fly fishing guide Tim Mosolf recently passed away. However, his life and experience on the water live on, captured in an interview in April 2017 for the Montana State University angling oral history project. “Tim moved to Montana in the 1960’s and has been angling, guiding, and surveying the rivers for Fish Wildlife and Parks for nearly 50 years. His knowledge of the rivers and the changes in them is unique and he offers a perspective and insights that only a few anglers can do.” Listen here.