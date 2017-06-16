This short promotional video from Loon Outdoors showcases the precision and dedication that goes into designing and making Loon tying scissors. “Every pair of scissors with the Loon logo has been sharpened by hand and labored over to ensure that they will stand up to our lofty criteria for them.”
Video Hatch: “Loon Fly Tying Scissors”
This short promotional video from Loon Outdoors showcases the precision and dedication that goes into designing and making Loon tying scissors. “Every pair of scissors with the Loon logo has been sharpened by hand and labored over to ensure that they will stand up to our lofty criteria for them.”
This entry was posted in Accessories, Gear. Bookmark the permalink.