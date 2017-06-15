The Back Forty mine is a proposed sulfide mine 150ft from the banks of Wisconsin’s Menominee River. In this video, Tim Landwehr of Tight Lines Fly Fishing Co. talks about the impact this mine would have on the health of the Menominee River. Via River Alliance of Wisconsin.
Video Hatch: “Tim Landwehr, Tight Lines Fly Fishing Co.”
