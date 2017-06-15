Tippets: Mossy Creek Invitational, Casting Distance vs. Accuracy
- The Mossy Creek Invitational recently celebrated its 10th year of community and commitment. The event “donates over 96 cents on the dollar raised directly to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Programs nationwide.” Daniel Morgan writes about this year’s event via PHWFF.
- An interesting discussion on the importance of distance vs. accuracy highlights the most recent installment of the Ask the Experts series via Orvis. Learn more here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.