Tippets: Knot for Hopper Dropper Rigs, Fishing Plunge Pools
- In this short video, Scott Dickson, head guide at Trouts Fly Fishing, demonstrates a quick knot to use for hopper dropper rigs: the perfection slip knot! This knot is a great one to add to your arsenal and is the perfect knot to learn for the upcoming summer season of dry fly fishing.
- From protective habitat to abundance of food, Kent Klewein writes about why waterfalls plunge pools are great places to look for big trout on small streams. Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
