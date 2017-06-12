Tippets: Fishing High Water, Interview with Nick Bowles of Ocean Active Charters
- Across much of the country runoff is in full swing, and “High water doesn’t mean you have to put your gear away for weeks,” writes Jonathan Wright. “With a little different approach, you can take fish when everyone else is off the water, and some of them may be the season’s best!” Via Fly Fisherman.
- Nick Bowles, owner of Ocean Active, speaks with April Vokey on the most recent Anchored podcast. Bowles leads charter trips in the untapped fishery of Dubai. Listen to their conversation here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.