Tippets: Behind the Scenes of “A River Runs Through It,” Fishing Streamers Along Banks
- A recent article in The Great Falls Tribune highlights stories from behind the scenes of the making of “A River Runs Through It.” From fake fish to poor casting, read the piece by Karl Puckett here.
- During high water conditions in rivers, fish often move toward the banks. Kent Klewein writes about techniques for swinging streamers: “Be willing to work the water thoroughly when you’re swinging your streamers through your target water.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.