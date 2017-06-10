Tippets: Seven Tips from Camille Egdorf, Fishing Tandem Rigs
- In a recent article Camille Egdorf, program director for Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures in Alaska, Kamchatka, and Christmas Island, guide, travel host, and competitive angler, outlines seven tips to up your game on the water. From casting and timing to scouting new waters, read more via Outside Online.
- The most recent installment of the “Ask the Experts” series focuses on advice for attaching the second fly to a tandem rig. From specific knots to where on the hook snank to tie, learn from the expertise of seven anglers in this post via Orvis.
