Sharks are apex predators and vital to the health of ocean ecosystems. Costa has teamed up with shark attack survivors and OCEARCH “to show that we don’t fear the fin—we fear a world without them.”
Video Hatch: “Don’t Fear the Fin. Fear a World Without Them”
