Tippets: Behind the Brand with Alan Walker, Tips for Streamer Fishing
- The third episode in RIO’s Behind the Brand series features RIO’s manufacturing engineer, Alan Walker, and his inspiration in building fly lines. View the video here.
- While streamer fishing, it can be hard to set the hook on an eat. Kent Klewein writes a great reminder about not being caught off guard in this post on Gink & Gasoline. “To minimize the chance of you missing streamer strikes in between strips,” he writes, “make a point to always bring your stripping hand back to your fly line as quickly as possible after each strip. This will make sure you’re in the ready position to quickly set the hook, even during unexpected strikes.”
