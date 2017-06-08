Tippets: American Angler Photo Contest, Fishing Inexpensive Gear
- American Angler has announced a photo contest that will run from Memorial Day (May 29th) to Labor Day (September 4th). Winners will receive prizes from Simms, Yeti, Orvis, and Scott among many others. Find the rules and regulations for entering your photos here.
- Inexpensive gear catches fish too, writes Justin Housman. “It’s not the cost of the gear that lands the fish. Turns out, cheapskate fly fishing is not only possible, but the best way to start a debilitating lifelong obsession.” Read more about why you shouldn’t be afraid of inexpensive fly fishing gear, via Adventure Journal.
