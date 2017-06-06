Tippets: Podcast Interview with John Gierach, Tips on Largemouth Bass
- Author John Gierach is the guest on the most recent Orvis Podcast. Don’t miss host Tom Rosenbauer’s conversation with the legendary fly fishing writer.
- Mike Hodge calls upon the expertise of Debbie Hanson, a guide and sport fishing advocate and blogger, and Shaw Grigsby, Jr., a professional bass tournament angler, for advice on fly fishing for largemouth bass. From rigging and presentation to flies and finding good water, read more via Hatch Magazine.
