President Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt have removed barriers that were preventing the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay. In this short film, Mark Titus, director of “The Breach,” urges anglers to act in response. Call EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt and voice your concern: 202.564.4700.
Video Hatch: Save Bristol Bay
President Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt have removed barriers that were preventing the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay. In this short film, Mark Titus, director of “The Breach,” urges anglers to act in response. Call EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt and voice your concern: 202.564.4700.
This entry was posted in Conservation, Videos. Bookmark the permalink.