Tippets: Steelhead on the Skagit, Fishing Runoff Conditions
- “Even subtle signs of life are significant in conservation work… and in steelheading,” writes Liam Gallagher. “Especially here on the Skagit river.” Read his piece about searching for steelhead on the Skagit, with accompanying photos by Copi Vojta and Josh Duplechian, via The Flyfish Journal
- Runoff conditions make waters high and off-color. But they still present good fishing opportunities. In this article, Johnny Spillane writes about tips and techniques for fly fishing spring runoff. Via Gink & Gasoline.
