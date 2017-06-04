Bittersweet Victory on the Chuitna River

Sam Weis was on the front lines of fighting PacRim’s proposed coal mine at the headwaters of the Chuitna River in Alaska. He was also fighting leukemia. “The stakes were high and the odds were long. A wild Alaskan paradise, a frontier community and a tribe of Alaska Natives hung in the balance, their fates inextricably linked to the colossal coalfield beneath the headwaters of the Chuitna River and the coal barons who owned it. Unfortunately, for Sam Weis, the fight to save the Chuitna wasn’t the biggest battle he was facing,” writes Paul Moinester in “A Bittersweet Victory.” Via Patagonia’s The Cleanest Line.