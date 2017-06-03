Tippets: Understanding Fish Vulnerability, Tying a Bimini Twist Loop Knot
- Some fish species and individuals are more likely to be caught by anglers than others. “While some of the factors that influence fish vulnerability are in an angler’s control, many are not,” writes Sascha Clark Danylchuk. “Thinking systematically and using this mechanistic approach to vulnerability just might help you have more success the next time you are on the water.” Read more about how to put scientific review papers to work for you on the water via Finsights.
- This instructional film from Aardvark McLeod demonstrates how to tie a bimini twist loop knot to use as the loop on the end of your backing.
