Tippets: Fly Fishing the Himalayas, Maintaining Thread Control
- In a recent feature article, Etta Meyer writes about fly fishing for mahseer in the glacial rivers of the Himalayas. “India is a long way to go for a fish, but as any angler will tell you, it’s never just about the fish, anyway.” Read “Fly-Fishing Through India’s Final Frontier” via Vogue.
- Thread control is not often discussed, but is vital for speed and efficiency at the fly tying desk. Kelly Galloup talks about how to establish thread control and improve your tying technique, in this instructional video. Via Slide Inn.
