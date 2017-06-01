Turneffe Flats has announced a “Grand Slam” fly tying contest, the winner of which will get a week at the resort in Belize. Details of the contest can be found on page 12 in the Summer issue of Fly Tyer Magazine.

Read more in the press release below.

Turneffe Flats’ Grand Slam Fly Tying Contest Now Open

TURNEFFE ATOLL, Belize – One creative fly tier will win a free week-long trip to Turneffe Flats, thanks to the resort’s “Grand Slam” tying contest.

The tying competition consists of three flies designed for bonefish, permit and tarpon. Details of the approximately $4,000 value contest are on page 12 in the Summer issue of Fly Tyer Magazine.

Flies for the tying competition are an #8 bonefish pattern, #4 permit fly, and 2/0 tarpon fly.

The winning three-fly entry will be selected by a panel of judges including Belizean fly-fishing guides. All entries become the property of Turneffe Flats. Entries may be of new takes on existing patterns or entirely new creations. Entry for the Turneffe Flats Grand Slam tying contest is free.

The tier of the winning entry will receive a 7 night/6 day trip to Turneffe Flats including lodging, meals, guiding fishing, and ground transportation via the Belize City airport. Items not included are airfare, Belizean fishing license, liquor, and any gratuities.

The winning trip will be available on a Saturday to Saturday schedule, subject to availability.