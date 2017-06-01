Tippets: Sustainable Business at IFTD/ICAST, Interview with Kevin Dodge

- Rick Crawford, president of Emerger Strategies, will give a seminar on “Sustainable Business Practices in a Changing Climate Environment” at the upcoming IFTD/ICAST in Orlando, Florida. The sustainability presentation will be held Friday July 14, 2017. You can read a related article by Crawford via Angling Trade.
- Kevin Dodge is photographer based out of Miami whose work focuses on underwater shots. In this recent interview with Amberjack Journal, Dodge talks about what motivates him to capture unique subsurface images.