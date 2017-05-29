Tippets: Galhardo Talks Tenkara, Tips for Unsnagging Flies
- Founder of Tenkara USA Daniel Galhardo was recently featured in an interview on Colorado Public Radio. Galhardo talks about the ancient Japanese technique and its perfect application on small streams here. “Tenkara shows us there is a different way of thinking about fly-fishing,” he says, “and often about life too. “ Via CPR.
- It happens to even the best anglers: getting stuck in trees and bushes. Ben Duchesney writes about efficient techniques for getting your fly un-stuck and back in the water via Postfly Box.
