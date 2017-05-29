Tippets: C&R Technique, Fixing Leaky Waders
- Proper handling technique is perhaps the most important part of catch-and-release fishing. “Sure the fish may be swimming away after mishandling them, but they could be stressed or in a vulnerable state for a while afterwards,” explains Ben Duchesney. “That puts them at risk from a predator more than ever before, or could prevent them from spawning if it’s that time of the year.” Learn how to properly hold and handle fish in this article via Postfly Box.
- After the winter season waders might be showing signs of wear. In this blog article Chris Dore writes about how to clean and fix pinhole leaks in waders.
