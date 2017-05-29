Colorado-based Abel Fly Reels has announced the release of a redesigned website with new content.

Read more in the press release below.

The New Abel Website

Packed with All New Content

We were thrilled to announce the news that our updated website went live the first week of May, and we’ve been adding new content to it ever since that initial launch date. It’s now featured with even more of our award winning products, new photos, new product care pages, and additional details included in our Build Your Own Reel pages.

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend. Thank you to all our veterans for allowing us to peacefully spend time on the water at our own pace.

https://abelreels.com/