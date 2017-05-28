Tippets: Travel & Photography Tips, Fishing the Driftless Region
- From dry bags to protective hard-shell cases, photographer Bryan Gregson outlines his tips for traveling with camera equipment in tow in a recent article via Venturing Angler. “There’s no right way, but there are ways to make it easier and more efficient to carry your camera gear and be prepared for any situation,” Gregson writes. Read more here.
- The Driftless Area of the Midwest holds many small streams with abundant populations of trout. Mat Wagner, a guide of the area, talks with Tom Rosenbauer about the unique fishing opportunities of this region in the most recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.