Tippets: Fishing a Hopper Dropper Rig, Topwater Presentation
- In the newest installment of RIO’s How To series, Rob Parkins explains and demonstrates how to fish a hopper dropper rig, offering up great information and tips for easy and effective ways to fish tandem flies.
- When fishing topwater for warmwater species, presentation can seem counterintuitive for the soft landing needed for trout, writes Ben Duchesney, “you want your fly to make a splash and get the attention of any fish that may be swimming nearby.” Read more on adding a “slap” to your topwater presentation via Postfly Box.
