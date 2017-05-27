In promotion of its new film, Conservation Hawks has announced a giveaway that includes 10 fly fishing trips as well as outdoor gear items.

Read more in the press release below.

Conservation Hawks Promotes New Film with Giveaway

CH Announces CONVERGENCE Giveaway

Conservation Hawks promotes its new climate & angling film with guided fishing trips and gear

BIGFORK, Mont. – Conservation Hawks, Inc., a group of hunters and anglers working to defend America’s sporting heritage, is giving away 10 outstanding fly fishing trips, plus exceptional outdoor gear, to promote its new fishing and climate film, CONVERGENCE. Anglers are invited to watch CONVERGENCE online and share their favorite quote for a chance to win incredible prizes, including donated fishing trips in Montana, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Michigan, Colorado, Vermont and Washington, as well as gear from Orvis, Costa and Patagonia.

Details on the CONVERGENCE Giveaway promotion, including the rules and the complete list of prizes, are available on the Conservation Hawks website at ConservationHawks.org/convergence/.

The CONVERGENCE Giveaway runs from now through June 7th. The Giveaway’s donated fishing trips are courtesy of Trouthunter on the Henry’s Fork, the Linehan Outfitting Company, Big Hole Lodge, True North Trout, Emerald Water Anglers, the Sweetwater Travel Company, TCO Fly Fishing Guides, Hilary Hutcheson (Lary’s Fly & Supply), Tim Romano (Angling Trade), and Phil Monahan (Orvis).