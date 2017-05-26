Tippets: RepYourWater Native Trout Series, Up Your Streamer Game
- RepYourWater has a new hat series that benefit native western trout. From bull trout and grayling to greenback cutthroat and California golden trout, the series features 21 options, with 10% going to The Western Native Trout Initiative. See the entire collection here.
- Keeping your rod tip in the water is a simple way to up your streamer game and has three specific benefits: comfort, better hook sets, and a faster sinking line. Follow this great advice from Louis Cahill to make your streamer fishing more enjoyable and productive. Via Gink & Gasoline.
