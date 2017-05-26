Fly Life Magazine has announced that award-winning writer and illustrator, Steve Hudson, will be joining the publication’s editorial staff.

Read more in the press release below.

Steve Hudson Joins Fly Life Magazine

Steve Hudson, award-winning outdoor writer, and illustrator will join Fly Life Magazine.com editorial staff in June.

Hudson has written extensively about fly fishing, fly tying, hiking, travel and outdoor recreation, with numerous magazine articles and more than 20 books to his credit.

Steve has taught thousands of people to tie flies. Each week, Steve will make readers expert at one facet of fly tying at a time – no detail ignored.

About Fly Life Magazine



Fly Life Magazine.com is a content-driven online publication covering the best of saltwater and freshwater fly fishing in Florida, The Bahamas, Central America, U.S. Gulf and Atlantic coasts and other unique destinations. Timely features and world-class photography and expert instruction that will fast-track the learning curve for fly fishers of all skill levels.

Contact: Skip Clement, 954-675-0382, skip@flyligemagazine.com