Tippets: Improve Your Tying Desk, Treating Jellyfish Stings
- Fly tying desks are often chaotic messes “of thread, feathers, furs, hooks, and beads,” writes Justin Pickett. To help you find what you’re looking for more easily, paint the top on your desk a contrasting color, he advises. “Grab a quart of light blue or seafoam-ish green paint and change the color of the surface of your desk. These colors provide a great contrast and allow you to view what’s on your desk much easier.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- If you’re planning a trip to a location where jellyfish are present, don’t miss this instructional article on how to treat stings with vinegar, tweezers, and heat. Via Hakai Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.