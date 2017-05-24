Tippets: The Yurok Tribe and Klamath River, Death of the Great Lakes, New Report on California Trout and Salmon
- The Yurok tribe reservation sits in California’s coastal woods near the Oregon border, and as the salmon migration numbers diminished, poverty and hopelessness took a firm hold. Joe Mozingo writes about how in saving their river, the Klamath, they have also come to save themselves. Via The Los Angeles Times.
- In the new book, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, Dan Egan examines how climate change and invasive species have forever altered the Great Lakes. Robert Moor writes a review of the new book in this article in The New York Times.
- A report recently released from California Trout and the University of California Davis “states that nearly 75 percent of the state’s 31 salmon, steelhead and trout species are likely to become extinct within the next century if current trends continue.” Via The Times-Standard News.
