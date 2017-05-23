Scientific Anglers Seeks National Sales Manager

Scientific Anglers has announced their search for a National Sales Manager. The position will be full-time and based in Midland, Michigan.

Read more in the press release below.

Scientific Anglers Career Opportunity – National Sales Manager – Midland, Michigan

The National Sales Manager for Scientific Anglers is responsible for the sales, gross margin, strategic direction, and growth of US independent dealer, domestic distributors, pro guide and national account sales channels. This Sales Manager will develop and deliver disciplined sales reporting, strategically evaluate markets, and create the strategies and tactics to achieve agreed upon revenue and contribution goals. This individual will review the competitive landscape, make decisions to maximize distribution, and maintain a solid relationship and understanding with each of their accounts and distribution base.

Our associates take pride in our world-class service and products, treating customers, vendor partners, and each other with integrity and mutual respect. We work in a supportive, team-oriented environment, focusing on performance, continuous improvement, and exceeding our customers’ expectations. The Orvis Company, Scientific Anglers and our associates are committed to giving back to our communities and protecting nature.

Position Interfaces:

This position reports directly to the President of Scientific Anglers located in Midland Michigan.

This position has a key communication role within the company and interfaces daily or routinely with:

Independent sales representatives

Independent dealers, domestic distributors, national accounts

Internal Customer Service Representatives

Manufacturing

R&D

Finance & Accounting

Marketing

Information Technology

All executive leaders/managers within the organization

Key Performance Measurements:

Creation of annual US sales budget that achieves the company revenue and contribution goals Strategically implements a vision with sales strategies and tactics that drive revenue and overall market share growth Building and sustaining strong customer relationships that will best support the short and long terms sales goals of the company Ownership and management of the annual sales & marketing

Accountabilities:

Creation and management of independent sales representative sales budgets

Organize and lead the annual sales team meeting

Identifying prospective new markets/customers and opening new distribution/dealerships to address these markets

Educating sales staff at individual accounts on the technical features and benefits of Scientific Angler

Ongoing communication focused on top accounts but covering all

Personal visits/sales calls to key accounts and customers throughout the season

Identify opinion leading guides and/or outfitters within the territory and ensure that they are informed of new and existing Scientific Anglers

Provide timely resolution of dealer and customer service issues

Ensure products are merchandised attractively and prominently within each dealership.

Provide support on special dealer projects and events as needed

Attend and support consumer shows as needed

Responsibility for all aspects of the annual IFTD show booth

Provide relevant product sales trends to Marketing and R&D managers

Leadership, training and management of the customer service team

Skill Set Expectations:

Philosophical alignment with company core values

Commitment to exceeding internal and external customer expectations

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Strong networking capabilities both internally and externally

Team building and leadership excellence

High personal integrity

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years selling/management experience in the fly fishing / outdoor industry

Experience in sales either as a representative in the field or in retail

Market/Industry expertise

Solid Fly Fishing knowledge in both fresh and saltwater

Must be familiar with the Orvis product line, fly fishing culture and lifestyle

Flexible travel required in this position

About Scientific Anglers: http://www.scientificanglers.com/

Scientific Anglers, founded in 1945, is located in Midland, Michigan. Throughout our 60-year history, Scientific Anglers has consistently set the standard in premier fly-fishing. From inventing the contemporary floating fly line more than 50 years ago to our specialty core construction and patented AST and Sharkskin technologies we continue to transform and modernize the sport. Our angling scientists and design team work in partnership with fly-fishing legends to develop cutting-edge technologies and ultimate fly line designs to boost your fly-fishing experience to the extreme. Whether you are just beginning or an experienced angler our equipment is designed to give you optimum performance with every cast.

Apply for this position here.