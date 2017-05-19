Tippets: Trout Spey Setups, Bennett’s Lunch Money
- In this short instructional video, Braden Lewis of Montana-based Headhunters Fly Shop talks about setups for trout spey lines and reels, and why large arbor reels are the best choice for certain applications.
- Matt Bennett's Lunch Money fly is a go-to streamer pattern for Ivan Orsic. “It's a simple and versatile fly that simply catches fish,” he writes. “While there has been a big push towards big, meaty, articulated, double hooked streamers (which I love to throw), Bennett's Lunch Money is an excellent reminder that there is a time and a place for articulated streamers and that there is a very good place for a single hook, size 6, trout streamer.” Orsic sits down with Bennett in this interview published via TROUTS.
