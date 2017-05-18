Tippets: Fishing Runoff, Asking the Experts
- With spring in full swing, rivers rise with melting snow from the mountains. Fishing these conditions can be difficult, but in this article Tanner Smith presents great advice for fishing spring runoff. From safety and setting expectations to fly selection, read more via Trouts Fly Fishing.
- From gear maintenance and cleaning lines to apparel and casting practice, in this recent article from Orvis experts share what they think “are one or two things that most fly fishers don’t do that they should.”
