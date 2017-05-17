Tippets: EPA Reaches Deal with Pebble Partnership, National Monuments Under Review, Seafood Watch Downgrades Wild Steelhead

- The fight to protect Bristol Bay is more important than ever, as it has been announced that the Environmental Protection Agency has settled a lawsuit with the Pebble Limited Partnership, enabling the company to move forward and apply for a federal permit for its proposed gold and copper mine in the Bristol Bay watershed. Via Alaska Daily News.
- Following the announcement executive order authorizing the review of U.S. national monuments, Joe Sills provides a comprehensive list of the monuments under review and the potential impacts on anglers. Via Fishing Tackle Retailer.
- Seafood Watch, a Monterey Bay Aquarium service that provides information about seafood buying decisions, has downgraded Washington wild steelhead from “good alternative” to “fish to avoid.” “The downgrade of Hoh River steelhead to “avoid” should be lauded and serve as a clear indication that anglers have a loud and influential voice when we strive to make it heard—a voice that it is clear Seafood Watch is listening to.” Via Hatch Magazine.
