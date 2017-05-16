The Casting for Recovery fifth annual Cast One for Hope event will be held September 29-30, 2017 in Hamilton, Montana. The event raises funds for Casting for Recovery, a non-profit organization that offers therapeutic fly fishing retreats for women with breast cancer.

Read more in the press release below.

Cast One for Hope Event

Montana Bitterroot Valley single-fly event in its 5th year, will raise money for national breast cancer fishing program

Bozeman, MT—April 18, 2017—Casting for Recovery, a non-profit organization that offers therapeutic fly fishing retreats for women with breast cancer, is excited to announce its 5th annual Cast One for Hope event to be held September 29-30, 2017 in Hamilton, MT. This year’s event includes a Kick-Off Party, an all-day guided float on the Bitterroot River with prizes awarded, and caps off with a Celebration Dinner showcasing live and silent auctions. Joining us again this year are members of Sisters on the Fly the largest outdoor adventure women’s group in the US supporting women in their journey to get up, get out and become more adventuresome. The Sisters will hold a multi-day rally with their famous vintage trailers at Angler’s Roost south of Hamilton, with and open public tour on Sunday, October 1st.

“This event is a wonderful way for people to experience an unforgettable day of guided fly fishing while supporting a great cause. Anglers from across the country are out on the beautiful Bitterroot River in the fall to raise money to offer the CfR experience to women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” says CfR Executive Director, Whitney Milhoan.

Each registered angler will choose a single fly to use for the day. If that fly becomes lost or unusable, the angler is out of the running for “longest-lasting fly,” but can still continue fishing for fun to win additional prizes. There will be multiple categories that will be awarded prizes for event participants.

The fishing event is sold out! You can still be a part of the festivities and support CfR by attending the Kick-Off Party on Friday night and the Celebration Dinner on Saturday night. Raffle tickets for a Wyoming float trip are available to those unable to attend the event but wish to support. Tickets for the Kick-Off Party: $40, Celebration Dinner: $100 and Raffle: $50, may be purchased separately on the event website.

Cast One for Hope sponsors to date are: American Fly Fishing Trade Association, Sisters On the Fly, New Horizons Physical Therapy, F3T Fly Fishing Film Tour and Angler’s Roost. Other sponsors are continuing to be sought for the event.

To learn more about the Cast One for Hope and to register please visit: www.castoneforhope.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Peg Miskin at CastOne@castingforrecovery.org

The mission of Casting for Recovery® (CfR) is to enhance the quality of life of women with breast cancer through a unique retreat program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The program offers opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature. CfR serves breast cancer survivors of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery, at no cost to participants.

Media Contact: Peg Miskin

CastOne@castingforrecovery.org 707-529-2760