Tippets: Interview with Chico Fernandez, Etiquette on the Stream
- In the most recent episode of Anchored, April Vokey interviews fly fishing legend Chico Fernandez. A pioneer in the world of saltwater fly fishing, Fernandez was the first fly fisher in Cuba, “and after he and his family immigrated to the United States, he continued his legacy in Florida — where he remains to this day.” Listen to the conversation here.
- Fly fishing has an unwritten code of ethics, and if you’re new to the sport these points can be hard to learn. In this article, Domenick Swentosky fleshes out the rule of the downstream angler yielding to the upstream angler, from why it’s important to its relevance in boats. Via Troutbitten.
