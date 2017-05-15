RIO Products has announced the release of the CamoLux line, part of RIO’s sub-surface collection of lines, which are designed for fishing the top six feet of the water column.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO’s Sub-Surface CamoLux Line is the Ideal Choice for Lake Fly Fishing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (May 1, 2017) – With summer approaching, there is no better time to start thinking about chasing lake trout, and RIO Products has the perfect fly line for this purpose—the CamoLux line. As part of RIO’s sub-surface series of premier level lines, the CamoLux is the ideal option for fishing the top six feet of the water column.

RIO’s CamoLux line is an intermediate sinking line that sinks about one-and-a-half to two inches per second. The line is built with a unique clear camo coating that is extremely effective when targeting wary fish in clear water, and is deadly efficient for fishing between 2ft and 6ft depth in lakes. No matter if you’re fishing in shallow bays, close to shore, over weed beds, or in deeper water, the CamoLux allows anglers to be extremely effective and confident while on the water. Each line features a welded loop on the front end for fast rigging.

Available from WF3I to WF8I, and 90-feet in length (the WF3I is 80ft), the CamoLux is available from RIO dealers, or rioproducts.com for $74.95.

Learn more about the CamoLux line here.

