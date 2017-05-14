Tippets: Interview with Chris Dombrowski, Casting Tenkara

- Author and fishing guide Chris Dombrowski is the guest on this recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast. “Learn how a guy with the rough hands of a fishing guide and the soul of a poet thinks about our crazy world.” Dombrowski’s recently released book is Body of Water: A Sage, a Seeker, and the World’s Most Elusive Fish.”
- Casting a tenkara rod is very intuitive, explains Danial Galhardo. From where to place your grip to stop position of the rod, watch Galhardo demonstrate tenkara casting in Episode 5 of the “2-minute Guides to Tenkara” series from Tenkara USA.