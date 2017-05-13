This film from the Native Fish Society tells the story of three River Stewards who worked with their rural Oregon communities to protect public lands, wild rivers and native fish from three proposed strip mines.
Video Hatch: “Together Against the Mines—A River Steward Story’”
This film from the Native Fish Society tells the story of three River Stewards who worked with their rural Oregon communities to protect public lands, wild rivers and native fish from three proposed strip mines.
This entry was posted in Conservation, Videos. Bookmark the permalink.