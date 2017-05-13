Tippets: British Buzzers, Hemingway Days
- Small midgelike patterns, often called “buzzers,” are a deadly and effective pattern for a diverse range of species and situations. “In short, buzzers are not so much a seasonal diversion, but a mainstay that accounts for up to 90 percent of a stillwater trout’s diet.” Dominic Garnett writes about these favorite and essential patterns via American Angler.
- Hemingway Days, an annual celebration of the legacy of the legendary author and angler, will be held in Key West, Florida, July 19-24, 2017. “Festival highlights include a look-alike contest for Hemingway imitators, prose and poetry readings and a three-day marlin tournament that pays tribute to Ernest’s passion for deep-sea angling.” Via The Fishing Wire.
