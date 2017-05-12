Tippets: 3-D Google Earth, Fishing Mouse Patterns
- Google Earth can provide anglers with a unique view of their favorite spots, as well as the ability to scout new waters. Google has recently released an updated version of the mapping program, which includes some 3-D capabilities. Check out the new Google Earth here.
- In this recent article Josh Bergan sets out to solve the “Doused Mouse Dilemma” and the mystery that surrounds fishing these large flies. “If anglers better understood the what, when, and why of fishing mouse flies, maybe it would instill the confidence to change the game when nothing else seems to be working. The first step is becoming acquainted with the mammals themselves, similar to how we know stoneflies, scuds, and sculpins.” Via American Angler.
