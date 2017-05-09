Tippets: Fishing for Striped Bass, CHALK Film Kickstarter
- From gear and flies to time of day, Ben Duchesney outlines strategies for fishing for striped bass this spring. “Hidden under the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, out of sight from humans, there is a whole lot going on,” he writes. “Yes, stripers are on the move!” Via Postfly Box.
- The feature length film CHALK will celebrate the importance of the chalkstreams of southern England in the history and development of fly fishing. A current Kickstarter campaign is helping to raise funds for the project. Find more information here.
