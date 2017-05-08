New Fly Fishing Books
- Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table by Langdon Cook tells the story of an iconic fish, and perhaps the last great wild food: salmon. In Upstream, Cook covers all sides of the issue, from sport anglers to tribal fishermen, and writes a detailed view about “how these beloved fish have nourished humankind through the ages and why their destiny is so closely tied to our own.” Ballantine Books, Hardcover (May 30, 2017).
- The Orvis Guide to Hatch Strategies: Successful Fly Fishing for Trout Without Always Matching the Hatch by Tom Rosenbauer is a comprehensive guide to one of the most intimidating aspects of the sport: understanding hatches. Chapter topics include: entomology, how trout feed, how currents affect trout, how to read the water, how to predict hatches and find trout feeding on them, as well as information on fly patterns and selection. Universe, Hardcover (May 23, 2017).
