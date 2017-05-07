Tippets: Getting the Most from Fly Reels, Runoff in the Rockies
- Setting the drag correctly to the species of fish you’re targeting can help you be more efficient on the water. Louis Cahill writes about how to get the most out of your fly reel in this recent article. “In the old days, fly reel drag did little more than help prevent backlash, but today’s reels are effective fish-fighting machines designed to land fish efficiently.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- Runoff in the Rockies can create difficult fishing conditions. Dave Brown of Dave Brown Outfitters outlines tactics and techniques for managing challenging and changing spring conditions in this article via Orvis.
