Tippets: Tips on Buying Waders, Top Sowbug Patterns
- From material to fit and form, choosing waders can be an overwhelming task. This article from Wading Lab helps sort through factors to weigh in your decision. “This buying guide will give you the basic outlines of the popular types and variations and will point out which waders perform best under different conditions, no matter if it’s fly fishing or duck hunting.”
- Sowbugs provide a consistent food source for fish in tailwater rivers and spring creeks. In this recent article Steve Galletta of the Bighorn Angler Fly Shop & Lodge outlines some of the best sowbug patterns to have in your box. Via Orvis.
