Tippets: Fishing the Grand Slam in Belize, Fly Tying Starter Kits
- Jon Gluck writes about his pursuit of the elusive Grand Slam, “catching three of the sport’s most coveted prizes — bonefish, permit and tarpon — in the same fishery, on the same day or trip.” One of the best places for such a feat are the waters of Belize at El Pescador Resort. Read more via The New York Times.
- If you are looking to start tying your own flies, don’t miss this great article by Sara Golden, which outlines the tools and resources you will need, as well as compares standard beginner kits on the market. Via Wading Lab.
