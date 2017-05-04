Tippets: Buys that Give Back, Interview with Richard Franklin
- In this article Hilary Hutcheson highlights fly fishing gear from companies that give back to worthy causes. From public land access to wild steelhead, Costa’s Kick Plastic campaign to Casting for Recovery, check out a list of gear and apparel you can feel good about buying. Via Gear Junkie.
- In a recent Fly Fishing Consultant Podcast, host Rob Snowhite talks with Richard Franklin, a self-described trout bum and expert angler, who shares stories and secrets to success on the water. Listen to the conversation via iTunes.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.