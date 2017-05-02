Tippets: What’s in Your Pack, Top Five All-around Flies
- Some anglers go minimalist in their approach to the gear they carry on the water, while others pack for preparedness in all things. In this article Tanner Smith shares what he carries on the water, from pack and flies to sunscreen and hydration. Read more via Trouts Fly Fishing.
- From shrimp and crab patterns to the classic Clouser Minnow, Ben Duchesney lists the top five patterns to have in your box while fishing in saltwater. Via Postfly Box.
