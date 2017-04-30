Tim Flagler demonstrates how to tie a Damselfly Nymph in this week’s featured tying video. “It’s an easy, quick and fairly cheap tie that works well in just about any body of water – making it an exceptional guide fly,” says Flagler. “Rob keeps a rather impressive list of all the species he has caught using this fly. It’s intended to generally mimic a damselfly nymph, which are common to lakes and ponds as well as rivers and small streams.”